15-year-old girl in hammock crushed by falling tree in backyard

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A community is in mourning after a 15-year-old Kentucky girl was killed when a tree fell on her hammock Tuesday evening.

Michelle Chalk and her friend were sitting on a hammock between two trees when one of the trees fell on them, WCPO reports. Her friend was not hurt by the fallen tree.

Victoria Morgan, artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet, said the company was “deeply saddened to lose Michelle, who was a vibrant and beloved member of our young performers cast.” She had been a member of the Cincinnati Ballet’s cast for “The Nutcracker” since 2013.

The tree was described as being old, but it’s unclear what caused it to fall, according to WLWT.