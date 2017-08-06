Liberty Cash Mart robbery suspect involved in counterfeiting incident the day before

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Petersburg convenience store Sunday morning after being involved in a counterfeiting incident there Saturday.

Police responded to an armed robbery at the Liberty Cash Mart in the 100 block of East Washington Street at approximately 8 a.m. It was determined that the suspect entered the business displaying a firearm while demanding U.S. currency.

Police also discovered that the suspect had been captured on the store’s surveillance system in a counterfeiting incident that occurred Saturday. He was subsequently captured on video committing the armed robbery as well.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tee shirt and what appears to be black or dark pants while also carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or that heard or saw anything in the area to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send it to 274637.