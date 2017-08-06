Lailah Harris Missing: Dinwiddie teen last seen Friday

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Lailah Jelena Harris was last seen by her family on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the company of three black males that were not known to her family. Family members said they were leaving her residence in a black Honda sedan.

Harris is described as biracial, being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds with brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with jean shorts. Police said it is possible that she may be somewhere in the City of Petersburg near the 5th Ward area.

Anyone who knows Harris’ whereabouts is asked to either contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

