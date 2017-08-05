Temporary break from the muggy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through the metro Saturday morning. Less humid air will continue to filter into the region Saturday into Saturday night. Dew points were around 70° at daybreak, but it will feel much nicer the rest of the weekend.

Humidity levels will inch up a bit on Sunday before it turns muggy on Monday. Humidity levels will stay fairly high for much of the week ahead. However, high temperatures will stay below 90° during this period.

A warm front will pass Monday morning, followed by a cold front late Monday. Some showers and storms will be around throughout Monday, and there is the chance of a few severe storms.

Rain chances will decrease on Tuesday. Scattered storms will return by the end of the week.

