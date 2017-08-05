Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood.

Police were called St. Peter Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.