Man dies after being shot multiple times in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood.

Police were called St. Peter Street just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

