RICHMOND, Va. – Officers said a juvenile girl was shot in the legs on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said that is where they found a juvenile female shot in the legs.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not announced any arrests.