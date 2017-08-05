Man posing as delivery driver attacks homeowner
Atlee softball team disqualified from World Series for Snapchat post
Pastor, Henrico school board member arrested for DUI
Temporary break from the muggy weather
Loved ones remember two lives claimed by ‘mighty’ James River

Suspect arrested after man shot near Fairfield Library

Posted 10:16 pm, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:24PM, August 5, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after police found a man wounded near the Fairfield Library in Henrico County Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Ave in Henrico's East End just before 9:05 p.m.

Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

Photo Gallery

Police arrested 18-year-old Austin Peterson in connection with the shooting after they spotted his car.

Peterson was charged with possession of a weapon.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip.  Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.