Suspect arrested after man shot near Fairfield Library

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after police found a man wounded near the Fairfield Library in Henrico County Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Ave in Henrico's East End just before 9:05 p.m.

Officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

Police arrested 18-year-old Austin Peterson in connection with the shooting after they spotted his car.

Peterson was charged with possession of a weapon.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.