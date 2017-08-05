× 5,000+ lose power when car strikes pole in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an accident that left more than 5,000 people without power in the city’s Southside Saturday night.

The accident occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Broad Rock Boulevard when officers observed a vehicle lose control and strike a power pole. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene shortly after the accident.

Officers were able to locate the passenger, who was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been located.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Dominion Power spokesperson Le-Ha Anderson told CBS 6 that 5,178 customers lost power due to the accident and that crews had to replace two poles and re-string wires to restore power to those affected.

Power returned to 2,896 of those affected customers within a minute of losing it, while the rest had theirs restored at 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The accident is still under investigation.