× Weekend Events: BBQ, Brews, & Music at Innsbrook, Hopewell & In the Park

RICHMOND. Va.–

Innsbrook After Hours concerts for August

August 4th – CMT’s Nashville Live on Stage with Cast Members

August 10th – Lee Brice

August 17th – Darkstar Orchestra Summer Tour

August 23rd – The Temptations & The Four Tops

August 24th – Chris Young

August 30th – “I Love the 90’s The Party Continues” Tour featuring Naughty by Nature, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC, C+C Music Factory & Snap.

August 31st – Dan & Shay

Gates open 5pm, music starts 6pm. Details at http://innsbrookafterhours.com/

4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen VA 23060.

Saturday, August 5, 9 am – 1 pm

Northside Coalition for Children, Inc in partnership with Craig Watson and the We Care Festival, presents the 9th annual Citywide Back to School Rally at Hotchkiss Community Center at 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard. This is a joint effort with the We CARE Festival. Open to all RPS teacher and students. Free supplies for RPS Teachers 9 am – 10 am and RPS students from 10 am to 1 pm. Children must be with a parent, have proof of residence and state ID.

Northside Coalition for Children, Inc is in need of notebook paper, crayons and black pens. To donate supplies or for more information contact Shonda Harris-Muhammed at 804-687-6743 or search the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/436041213442449/.

Kings Dominion’s annual BBQ & Brew Fest

August 5 – 20, 11 am – 8 pm in the WindSeeker Plaza section of the park. This year’s menu features dishes inspired by BBQ in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and more. Guests 21 and older can quench their thirst with craft beers from the area’s best local breweries. In addition, BBQ & Brew Fest will feature live entertainment from local bands each weekend: Kings Dominion’s Executive Chef Tiffanie Facey has created dishes that feature classic southern recipes and unique twists, such as pulled pork tostones topped with guacamole and moonshine pulled pork egg rolls. Visit our website to see the full BBQ & Brew Fest menu. BBQ & Brew Fest entertainment is included with park admission. To purchase beer or food, park guests can buy taste tokens either online or at the park. For admission tickets, entertainment line-up and more details on BBQ & Brew Fest, visit www.kingsdominion.com.

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell

Tony Jackson + The Old Dominion Barn Dance, Saturday August 12; Pablo Cruise, Saturday September 9th. New Shows Announced: Grammy award-winning Bluegrass standouts The SteelDrivers return to The Beacon Saturday December 30th. 1964 The Tribute – The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth will perform Saturday, February 24, 2018. Tickets for both concerts go on sale this Friday morning August 4th at 10am. For a complete list of concerts visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/ or call the box office 804-446-3457.

Le Dîner en Blanc Richmond, Saturday, August 5

From global phenomenon to highly sought-after “secret”, Le Dîner en Blanc will take over one of Richmond’s public spaces on August 5, 2017 for the first time ever. About Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond Hosts, “Le Dîner en Blanc.” This très chic picnic is equal parts mystery tour, pop-up feast and je ne sais quoi! Launched in Paris nearly 30 years ago by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris now attracts over 10,000 people each year. What began as a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international epicurean sensation in over 70 cities in more than 25 countries. While the technology behind the event may has changed over the years, the principles fuelling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful locations.

“We felt Richmond, Virginia was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living and fine food has been noted over the years,” agreed Enjoli Moon, Christine Wansleben and Ayana Obika, co-hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Richmond, who have a combined total of over 20 years’ experience in the events industry and hopes to make this very first edition a success that will pave the way towards establishing a long-standing tradition. For more information visit https://richmond.dinerenblanc.com/register. https://www.youtube.com/user/DinerEnBlanc.

Saturday, August 5, noon – 7 pm

The 9th Annual St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival, 2712 2nd Avenue. Live music featuring Legacy Band, Glenroy Bailey & Company featuring Debo Dabney, Rick Elliott, Carlton Ayles and Curvy Reid Saturday, August 5 from noon to 7:30pm. The festival also is a showcase for community vendors, a Food Truck Rodeo, with some of the city’s best food trucks, a beer and wine garden for the adults and a Kids Zone featuring a 15 foot water slide for the children. The St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival benefits the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, a community of about 100 families with a rich and proud history with the first African-American woman, Sister Cora Marie Billings, serving as the Pastoral Coordinator. Since its inception, the purpose for the St. Elizabeth Jazz & Food Festival has always been to serve as the sole annual fundraiser for this Parish and its various ministries, and most importantly to promote evangelization among St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the members of its parish and Highland Park Community for which it dwells. For more information on St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival visit http://www.steliz3c.com/. The festival is once again hosted by CBS 6 Events & Entertainment Reporter Antoinette Essa.

Music in the Park

Sunday, August 6th 6 – 8 pm, The Moogly Blues entertains in Forest Hill Park , bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and enjoy the free concert. Details visit http://foresthillneighborhood.com/events/.