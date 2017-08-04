× U.S. Marshals nab man in N.C. accused of July murder in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Two men were arrested in connection to a July 1 homicide that occurred in a Fredericksburg shopping center.

Alon Alvin Clipper, 23, was shot at 1:58 a.m. in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot located in the 2000 block of Plank Road, according to police. When officers responded to the scene they discovered shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, the Communications Center received a call from Mary Washington Hospital that a male with gunshot wounds was brought to the emergency room. Clipper succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

United States Marshals arrested Stevie Montrel Adams, 37, of no fixed address, on August 3 in North Carolina. Adams was arrested on felony charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Hertford, North Carolina Jail.

Tyree Whitfield, 37, of Franklin, Virginia was arrested on a felony charge of accessory after the fact of homicide. Whitfield is being held at the Franklin, Virginia County Jail.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call the police immediately at 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

