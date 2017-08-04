Tracking two new tropical disturbances

RICHMOND, Va. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather. The first is located in the Caribbean, south of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The forecast track takes the disturbance to the northwest, reaching the Yucatan Peninsula early next week. Beyond that, it could impact eastern Mexico or the western Gulf states.

The second area of disturbed weather is way out in the Atlantic. This shows better signs of possibly developing into something stronger in the next week or so.

Most of the forecast tracks bring the storm north of the Lesser Antilles. After that, it could reach the Bahamas or get close to the eastern United States. Many of the longer range models then curve the storm away from the United States before making any landfall. One of the extended models we look at takes a different track, bringing the center into the Caribbean and weakening.

There’s no major concern yet about potential impact to the United States, since a lot will change over the next one to two weeks.

If one or both of these disturbances develop into a named storm, Franklin and Gert are the next names on the list. You can keep tabs on both systems in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

