RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond-based roots-pop band The Taters are celebrating their 20th Anniversary this weekend, and stopped by our LIVE show ahead of their special concert to celebrate with us. The Taters celebrate their 20th Anniversary on Saturday, August 5th at 8 pm at the Tin Pan. You can also catch the group performing on Saturday, August 12th at Ashland Coffee and Tea. For more information you can visit http://thetaters.com/