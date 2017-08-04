Motorcyclists suffer minor injuries after Hanover crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle at a Hanover County intersection Friday night.

Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Walnut Grove.

Cooper said two motorcycles struck a vehicle that ran a red light.

Both motorcyclist suffered minor scrapes and are expected to be okay.

There is no word on charges in the crash.