Motorcyclists suffer minor injuries after Hanover crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle at a Hanover County intersection Friday night.
Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Walnut Grove.
Cooper said two motorcycles struck a vehicle that ran a red light.
Both motorcyclist suffered minor scrapes and are expected to be okay.
There is no word on charges in the crash.
37.777207 -77.516079