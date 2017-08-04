Loved ones remember two lives claimed by ‘mighty’ James River
Mom responds to child neglect charges after near drowning
Man shot near intersection in Henrico’s East End
Tracking two new tropical disturbances
Deltaville homicide under investigation

Motorcyclists suffer minor injuries after Hanover crash

Posted 11:51 pm, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00AM, August 5, 2017

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle at a Hanover County intersection Friday night.

Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Walnut Grove.

Cooper said two motorcycles struck a vehicle that ran a red light.

Both motorcyclist suffered minor scrapes and are expected to be okay.

There is no word on charges in the crash.