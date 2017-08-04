× Mom abandons child in car at Henrico gas station

HENRICO, Va. – A child was left in its car seat when a woman fled from police Friday morning.

Henrico Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Patterson Avenue for a medical emergency.

An unresponsive female was located in a vehicle.

While officers were interacting with the female, she fled the scene on foot and left the child behind.

The child was uninjured and turned over to family members.

Police said they know who the woman is and are looking for her.