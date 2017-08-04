× Kerrigan’s Korner now open at St. Mary’s Hospital

Richmond – Redskins’ Ryan Kerrigan unveiled his seventh Kerrigan’s Korner at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in the Pediatric Emergency Department on Friday morning.

The Kerrigan’s Korner, a program of Ryan Kerrigan’s Blitz for the Better Foundation, will provide patients and families access to technology as a means for relaxation and communication during hospital stays. This Kerrigan’s Korner exists as a group of mobile technology stations filled with laptops, video games, movies, TVs, and more.

“Access to games and technology is important for kids who spend a lot of the time in hospitals for treatment and recovery,” said Kerrigan. “It is a chance for them to just be kids—it is a distraction from what they’re going through.”

The Kerrigan’s Korner will be an outlet for hundreds of patients and families each month.

“I am glad to give back to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital. Bon Secours has a great relationship with the Redskins and it makes sense that Richmond’s first Kerrigan’s Korner is here,” said Kerrigan. “This Korner is my second Kerrigan’s Korner sponsored by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation—the Redskins are supportive of my efforts on and off the field and it means a lot to know that they are invested in my Blitz for the Better Foundation.”

While unveiling the Kerrigan’s Korner, Ryan Kerrigan had the opportunity to visit current patients as well as the staff.

The primary focus of Ryan Kerrigan's Blitz for the Better Foundation is to provide opportunities, support and resources to children and families in need in the Greater Washington D.C. area.

Supporters and fans can get involved by attending Ryan Kerrigan’s 5th annual Celebrity Waiter Night on September 11th at Grand Hyatt Washington in DC. Tickets are available at www.ryankerrigan.org.