RICHMOND, Va. – Teaching young men how to become productive citizens in our community is the mission of local organization Broken Men Foundation. Founder Ellery Lundy along with Charles Johnson stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the organization and their special talent show fundraiser. The Broken Men Foundation presents it 3rd Annual Talent Show Fundraiser takes place on Friday, August 25th at 7 pm at the Henrico Theatre at 305 East Nine Mile Rd. For more information you can visit http://www.brokenmenfoundation.com/