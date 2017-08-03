Woman was originally girlfriend of man who held her, children captive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – A man is behind bars after a mother and her two children escaped his captivity on Saturday, July 29.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore, 43, held them captive in the Lee Hill community for two years, according to sheriff's deputies.

Investigators said they're still much work to be done to figure out exactly what happened inside the home. The investigation started with a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road, Saturday evening.

When deputies arrived at the residence, Carey said they were met by a man described as “reluctant” to engage with them. During a conversation with the man, a woman and two children – ages 11 and 8 -- ran out of a side door of the home.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable, but serious condition. They were all held captive for two years, deputies said. Moore is the father of the two boys. The woman is their mother, and she at some time dated Moore.

Investigators were told the boys never went to school. They are now staying with a relative who investigators believe came from out of state.

Neighbors are grateful to whoever made the call to get officers to the home, because it likely saved the boys lives. More than a few neighbors in the community are bewildered.

“That was kind of surprising to know that right outside there's something going on,” said Kevin Johnson, who lives just yards away from this home.

“I'm glad to hear the system works a little bit,” he added. “To see them doing a welfare check and then catching what's going on I'm just glad it got caught.”

The investigation into the nature of the confinement is ongoing and further charges may be pending. Moore is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.