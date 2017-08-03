‘Will & Grace’ revival renewed for another season

NBC has already ordered a second helping of its “Will & Grace” reboot.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt made the announcement during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love from the fans,” Greenblatt said. “We’re a very grateful network and we’re more than thrilled to have this show for a minimum of two seasons.”

“Will & Grace’s” new season will be comprised of 16 episodes, up from the initial order of 12.

The original series ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006.

“It felt like coming home and we laughed so hard,” star Debra Messing said of the first table read, held Wednesday.

Asked why they signed on for a second installment of the revival so quickly, star Eric McCormack called it “a no-brainer.”

“It’s a beautiful crazy thing that happened,” he said.

Producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick said when the series returns, Will and Grace will once again be living with one another but it will be revealed they haven’t been living together since the show ended.

“Circumstances bring them together again,” Kohan teased.