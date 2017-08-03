Viral video shows guys on foot racing over vehicles on Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**The video has graphic language in it**

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are aware of a video viewed well over a million times that was filmed in the city.

The video starts right at the busy intersection of Robin Hood Road and Boulevard. One person films as two men start running south on Boulevard.

The two young men make a game out of running on people’s cars. The Instagram user “v.amii” posted the video with the caption “traffic race.”

The two men run up and over SUVs and cars while the person shouts “boonk gang.”

One person on the Boulevard gets out of their car and heads towards the young men, but they move away.

The video was shared on the Boonk gang Instagram page. A South Florida man named John Robert Hill goes by “Boonk” online, and he posts videos of outlandish behavior.

NBC reported he was arrested back in May for stealing a tray of doughnuts from Dunkin Donuts. His online court records indicate that he had to serve community service for the crime.

Richmond Police said they know about the video.

“We have not had any calls for service regarding this incident, however, it is extremely dangerous behavior which could result in injury or property damage, so we urge anyone who witnesses these types of incidents to call 911,” said Chelsea Rarrick, with the RPD.

Plenty of comments indicated they found the behavior funny, but others were clearly put off by the actions of the younger men.

“Social media has given this kind of behaviour a platform to a generation of Youth that has no guidance,” wrote Johnnie Jarman.