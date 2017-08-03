Vigil held to celebrate life of biker with ‘heart of gold’ killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than one hundred people gathered at Varina High School Wednesday night to celebrate the life of a Henrico man killed in a motorcycle accident.

Friends, family and bikers let off balloons and lit candles at a vigil to honor 42-year-old Jason Carter.

“He meant everything to us he was the only boy and being the baby,” said Carter’s sister Amanda Carter Valencia. “He just had a heart of gold.”

The biker, who was a member of the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club, was killed Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle after a witnesses said a car ran him off East Richmond Road.

“Jason was just flipping in the air, he hit a pole and that was it,” said Carter’s friend Daryl Houchens. “It’s very hard to see something like this.”

Houchens was riding behind Carter when he says a car came in his path.

“We were just riding along, young guys just cut us off. I was able to get by, Jason wasn’t as fortunate. They both came in the curve at the same time and it was almost a head on,” said Houchens.

The accident happen just feet from where the pair worked at “True Professionals” at 4400 Nine Mile Road. They were heading to the auto and motorcycle shop after a day of riding.

Jason would never make it there and the car his friend said caused it never stopped.

“They took our world, they broke our heart, he had so much going for him,” said Carter Valencia.

Carter’s family said he was always giving back to the community as a barber, tattoo artist, mechanic and numerous other jobs he held.

He just celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife Marva in June.

“Jason was the love of my life, I have never met anybody like him,” said Jason’s widow Marva Carter.

Marva said Jason asked her to ride with him Sunday but she declined because she was tired after getting off work.

Family members said they take comfort that he left them doing what he loved.

“He always said, if he had to go he wanted to know he was doing what he enjoyed riding his bike,” said Carter Valencia.

Henrico first responders also attended Wednesday night’s vigil.

Carter’s visitation will be held Sunday, August 6, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at March Funeral Home at 2110 East Laburnum Avenue. His funeral will be held Monday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at Richmond Christian Center at 214 Cowardin Avenue.

Members of the Henrico Police crash team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Henrico police are looking for another vehicle believed to be involved in this crash. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s black Mercury Grand Marquis. It has factory rims with no hubcaps.

Houchens has turned over surveillance video from his business to investigators that may have captured the vehicle moments before the crash.

Police ask anyone who was traveling in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “itip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.