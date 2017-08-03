× H&M coming to Stony Point mall, along with other new shops

RICHMOND, Va. — As its $50 million makeover continues, a Richmond mall is welcoming a Swedish retail giant, along with several new local shops to its list of tenants.

H&M has signed on for 20,000 square feet in Stony Point Fashion Park. It aims to open this fall in the mall’s new Triangle Park, which was the first phase of an overhaul by mall owner Starwood Retail Partners.

This will be H&M’s third location in the Richmond area, with locations at Short Pump Town Center and Chesterfield Towne Center. It has more than 4,500 stores globally, with about 500 in the U.S.

H&M spokesman Patrick Shaner said the store will carry men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and will employ about 20 people.

Also en route to Stony Point are HPDS Sports, an athletic-wear retailer; Biggs Ltd., a collectibles shop; Hacked, a hair salon; and Sitting Pretty, a dog grooming specialty store.

With the new additions, Stony Point now has 53 tenants.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.