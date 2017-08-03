Having ‘Little Friday’ fun with ‘Big Herm’

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville from Big Herm’s Kitchen, fired up the grill this morning and walked us through the steps on creating his signature Bacon Barbecue Chicken Skewers using his signature drink Crown Royal. He also made Rainbow Vegetable Skewers. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

BIG HERM’S CROWN ROYAL BACON BBQ SKEWERS

INGREDIENTS:

• 16 oz barbecue sauce

• ¼ cup Crown Royal

• 1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1″ pieces

• ½ lb skirt steak

• ½ shrimp

• 2 teaspoons sea salt

• 1 teaspoon white pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoons smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon cayenne paper

• 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

• 6 slices raw bacon, cut into small pieces

• In a small bowl, combine the BBQ sauce and Crown. Mix well.

• In a food processor, combine the salt, white pepper, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, dark brown sugar, smoked paprika, and bacon. Pulse until completely smooth.

• Place chicken thigh pieces in a bowl and then rub with the bacon paste. Feed chicken thigh pieces onto skewers.

• Place on the preheated grill. Cook for about 5 minutes per side, or until nearly cooked through.

• Brush the kebabs with the bourbon barbecue sauce and cook for an additional minute on each side.

BIG HERM’S RAINBOW VEGGIE SKEWERS

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 cooked medium beets , cut into 8 ½ to 1-inch slices

• ½ medium red onion , cut into 8 pieces

• 1 medium green bell pepper , cut into 8 pieces

• 1 medium zucchini , cut into 8 slices

• 1 medium yellow bell pepper , cut 16 pieces

• 1 medium summer squash , cut into 8 slices

• 1 medium orange bell pepper , cut 16 pieces

• 1 medium red bell pepper , cut into 16 pieces

• 8 cherry tomatoes

• 2 tsp . olive oil

• 2 tsp . Italian herbs (optional)

Instructions

• Preheat grill.

• Place a piece of beet, a piece of onion, two pieces of green bell pepper, a piece of zucchini, two pieces of yellow bell pepper, a piece of squash, two pieces of orange bell pepper, two pieces of red bell pepper, and a tomato onto a skewer. Repeat with seven remaining skewers.

• Brush skewers evenly with oil. Sprinkle with herbs.

• Grill skewers for 6 to 8 minutes, turning every 2 minutes, until vegetables are tender-crisp.