Fall vegetable planting tips

RICHMOND, Va. – Chesterfield Cooperative Extension Services is offering FREE “Fall Planting” seminars to Central Virginia residents. Chesterfield Master Gardner Coordinator Ashley Moulton along with Master Gardener Bertha Washington stopped by our backyard weather garden and shared a fun preview of the classes with Meteorologist Tom Patton who has an active CBS 6 vegetable garden. The “Fall Vegetable Gardening” is Monday, August 7th at 3pm at Ettrick-Matoaca Library in South Chesterfield. “Planting Leafy Greens” workshop is Wednesday, August 9th at 6pm at North Courthouse Library in Chesterfield. To register you can visit http://bit.ly/ready2growVCE, for more information you can call 804-751-4401