2 suspects wanted for allegedly burglarizing cell phone store twice

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who allegedly broke into a Richmond cell phone store twice in July.

The first burglary at the Cricket Wireless store, located at 400 Belt Boulevard, happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Police said the suspects entered the store and stole mobile phones and electronic devices.

The second incident happened on at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

During that incident, police said the suspects threw a brick through a window of the store and proceeded to steal phones and electronic devices.

The two males suspects were captured on surveillance camera during the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call Second Precinct Detective J. Dillon at (804) 646-8152 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.