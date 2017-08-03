× Bridal shop Alfred Angelo says they won’t fulfill outstanding orders

RICHMOND, Va. — Bad news continues to roll in for customers who used Alfred Angelo, a chain of bridal stores with one location in Short Pump. The bridal company filed for bankruptcy and unexpectedly closed all of its national stores on July 14.

The Florida-based company, with more than 60-stores nationwide, originally said they planned to fulfill open orders but on Thursday said that it has become impossible to do so.

“Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled,” the company wrote (the statement can be read in full below).

Competitors offer discounts

David’s Bridal, a competitor, is offering a discount to anyone who purchased wedding or bridesmaid dresses from Alfred Angelo and didn’t receive them. With an Alfred Angelo receipt, customers will receive 30% off wedding dresses and 20% off bridesmaid dresses.

Additionally, Sweet Temptations is also offering impacted brides discounted baked goods.

Alfred Angelo statement on bankruptcy: