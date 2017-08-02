× Work begins to convert 17th St. Farmer’s Market into pedestrian mall

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney talked about the transformation of Shockoe Bottom as a fence behind him marked the construction underway to convert the 17th Street Farmer’s Market into an open air plaza.

Renovations will convert one of the country’s oldest markets into a pedestrian mall with a bike connector to the Virginia Capital Trail. The plaza includes outdoor dining aligning the adjacent store fronts.

On Wednesday, two days after construction commenced, Stoney welcomed to the neighborhood EAT Restaurant Partners founder and owner Chris Tsui, who operates Osaka Sushi, Wild Ginger, Fat Dragon, Foo Dog, Boulevard Burger & Brews, Wong Gonzalez, Beijing on Grove, Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi.

Tsui expanding his business into Shockoe Bottom demonstrates how local private investment is following federal, state and local money.

“The train station and farmers’ market revitalization projects have kick started new investment in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood,” said Mayor Stoney. “The investment by EAT Restaurant Partners is a clear endorsement of our efforts in the Bottom and is certainly a sign of more to come.”

The mayor said the huge concentration of young people between the ages of 20 and 29 shows the area is a place where people have chosen to live and is becoming a place where people chose ”to dine and entertain themselves as well.”

“I want this to become one of our thriving neighborhoods, people are already moving in but I want to keep the doors open, not only for people but also for investment,” Stoney said. “That creates the sort of revenue that we are able to invest in education and public safety moving forward.”

The new 17th Street Market is slated to open in the spring of 2018. Baskervill Architects were hired with Project for Public Spaces. You can track the progress or leave a comment on this website.

In the meantime, there are multiple street closures and parking changes. Any scheduled festival will be relocated over to 1615 East Broad Street.

Parking changes during the project are noted below:

Parking:

On street parking can be found throughout the neighborhood. For streets closest to the Market try along 18th, and on Franklin and Main Streets east of the Market.

100 N. 17th St. : spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city issued permit and to the general public for up to 3 hours. 6pm-6am paid parking via kiosk.

: spaces available 24 hours/day 1615 E. Broad St.: spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city issued permit and to the general public for up to 2 hours. 6pm-6am paid parking via kiosk.

spaces available 24 hours/day 212 N. 18th St. : spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city issued permit and to the general public for up to 2 hours. 6pm-6pm paid parking via kiosk.

: spaces available 24 hours/day

Street Closures and Parking Changes of Note: