Woman fatally shot in West End

HENRICO, Va. – A female died from gunfire Tuesday night, in the West End.

On August 1, 2017 at approximately 11 p.m. Henrico Police and Fire responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Westridge Road for a shooting.

Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police arrested Brian Codie True, age 33, at the scene.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Jail.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.