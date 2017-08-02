× ‘Thank you, Richmond,’ MARTIN’S bids goodbye after 7-year-run

RICHMOND, Va. — All but one MARTIN’S Food Markets will be closed as of August 2.

The process started in 2016, when it was announced that 20 Richmond-area MARTIN’S stores would be sold or closed following the mergers of the companies that owned both MARTIN’S and Food Lion.

In 2010, MARTIN’S purchased over 20 stores from Ukrop’s Super Markets, a locally established chain which set the gold standard in Richmond. From that sale was born Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, which continued to provide the prepared foods and baked goods which the Richmond metro community loved so fiercely over the past 75 years.

Ten of the stores were purchased by the Florida-based Publix company, who opened their first local store on July 15.

The market has changed over the past seven years; previously it was dominated by Ukrop’s and there was little competition. In the past two years, four chains alone have established new shops: Lidl, Aldi, Wegman’s and Publix.

The round of Martin’s stores closing Wednesday were not purchased by anyone, which leaves several strip mall locations devoid of an anchor store.

The stores that were not purchased:

253 N. Washington Hwy Ashland, VA

12601 Jefferson Davis Hwy Chester, VA

6401 Centralia Rd. Chesterfield, VA

200 Charter Colony Pkwy Midlothian, VA

10001 Hull St. Rd. Richmond, VA

7045 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA

5700 Brook Rd Richmond, VA

11361 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA

5201 Chippenham Crossing Ctr. Richmond, VA

There are some MARTIN’S stores outside of Richmond in Virginia that will remain open.

For example, there is a Giant store in Charlottesville (1900 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911) and a MARTIN’S location in Harrisonburg (2035 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801).

Company officials said customers can continue to use their MARTIN’S Bonus Cards at those locations.