The 9th Annual St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival blends traditional and contemporary jazz with great food in a Christian, family oriented atmosphere. Live music featuring Legacy Band, Glenroy Bailey & Company featuring Debo Dabney, Rick Elliott, Carlton Ayles and Curvy Reid Saturday, August 5 from noon to 7:30pm. The festival also is a showcase for community vendors, a Food Truck Rodeo, with some of the city’s best food trucks, a beer and wine garden for the adults and a Kids Zone featuring a 15 foot water slide for the children.

The St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival benefits the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, a community of about 100 families with a rich and proud history with the first African-American woman, Sister Cora Marie Billings, serving as the Pastoral Coordinator. Since its inception, the purpose for the St. Elizabeth Jazz & Food Festival has always been to serve as the sole annual fundraiser for this Parish and its various ministries, and most importantly to promote evangelization among St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the members of its parish and Highland Park Community for which it dwells. For more information on St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Jazz & Food Festival visit

http://www.steliz3c.com/. The festival is once again hosted by CBS 6 Events & Entertainment Reporter Antoinette Essa.