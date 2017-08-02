Richmond’s August weather almanac and outlook

RICHMOND, Va. — Historically, we have passed the hottest part of the summer. That said, August can still produce a lot of 90° weather, and we have had triple-digit heat as well. In terms of the climate records, our normal temperatures will drop slightly over the course of the month.

A normal August produces 4.66″ of rainfall, but hit and miss summer thunderstorms can cause much more or much less. By month’s end, we lose over an hour of daylight as we get closer to the autumnal equinox in September.

For August 2017, the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows we will end up averaging out to a typical month in terms of temperatures and precipitation.