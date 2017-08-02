Richmond Kickers, Tappahannock Chevrolet giving away 2 used cars at Aug. 19 game

Divers search James River at Robious Landing for missing kayaker
Posted 12:00 am, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:03PM, August 2, 2017

The Richmond Kickers and Tappahannock Chevrolet are giving away two used cars at the game on Saturday, Aug. 19.

To enter, folks will fill out a registration form at the stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. when gates open.

The winners will be announced  at halftime.

Used Car Giveaway

• Adults 18+ (ID required) can begin registration inside City Stadium at 5:30 p.m. when the gates open. (Look for the registration tent.)
• Adults can enter to win ONE of two used cars provided by Tappahannock Chevrolet.
• Registration will end at the 20th minute mark of the first half.
• Winners MUST be present to win the car.
• By entering the contest you agree to all rules set for by The Richmond Kickers and Tappahannock Chevrolet. Click here for the official rules.