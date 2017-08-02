Richmond Kickers, Tappahannock Chevrolet giving away 2 used cars at Aug. 19 game

The Richmond Kickers and Tappahannock Chevrolet are giving away two used cars at the game on Saturday, Aug. 19.

To enter, folks will fill out a registration form at the stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. when gates open.

The winners will be announced at halftime.

Click here to get tickets to the game.

Your dream car is closer than you imagined at Tappahannock Chevrolet!

• Adults 18+ (ID required) can begin registration inside City Stadium at 5:30 p.m. when the gates open. (Look for the registration tent.)

• Adults can enter to win ONE of two used cars provided by Tappahannock Chevrolet.

• Registration will end at the 20th minute mark of the first half.

• Winners MUST be present to win the car.

• By entering the contest you agree to all rules set for by The Richmond Kickers and Tappahannock Chevrolet. Click here for the official rules.