Divers search James River at Robious Landing for missing kayaker
Henrico teacher charged with having sex with minor
Police ID 89-year-old pulled from river

Man charged with making threats against Gov. McAuliffe and family

Posted 6:09 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:40PM, August 2, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man has been arrested and charged after police say he threatened Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

Leonard Francis Szweda was arrested on Wednesday, July 28.

Leonard Francis Szweda

The 47-year-old has been charged with multiple charges including two counts of threats against Governor or family, possession of a firearm by a mentally incompetent person, assault of a family member and possession of marijuana.

Szweda is currently being held at Henrico Jail West.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about Leonard Szweda.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.