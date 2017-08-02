Man charged with making threats against Gov. McAuliffe and family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man has been arrested and charged after police say he threatened Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

Leonard Francis Szweda was arrested on Wednesday, July 28.

The 47-year-old has been charged with multiple charges including two counts of threats against Governor or family, possession of a firearm by a mentally incompetent person, assault of a family member and possession of marijuana.

Szweda is currently being held at Henrico Jail West.

