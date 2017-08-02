Juvenile shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said around 8:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1900 block of Accommodation Street for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. His injuries are consider non-life threatening.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.