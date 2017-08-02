July 2017: 10th warmest on record

RICHMOND, Va. — July 2017 was tied for the tenth warmest July on record for Richmond International Airport, according to records dating back to 1897. When you average out all of the daily highs and lows, the monthly temperature was 81.3°, which was 2.0° above normal.
Other notable stats:
- Average high was around 92°
- Average low was around 71° 61% of the days had above normal highs
- 22 days hit or exceeded 90°
- Hottest day: 101° on July 22
- Coolest low: 59° on July 31
- Measurable rain fell on only 11 days, and the period of July 7 through July 21 was dry
- Monthly rain total was about half of normal
- We also lost 37 minutes of daylight between the first and last day of the month
