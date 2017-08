Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- The Chesterfield dive team is in the water at Robious Landing State Park.

The call came in after 7: 45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said a witness told them an adult male was outside of his kayak when he went underwater and never came back up.

Officials said they have switched from rescue to recovery mode. The SCUBA team is searching where the kayaker was last seen. The water in this area is about eight feet deep.

