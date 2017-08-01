× Skunk cornered by family dog in Henrico tests positive for rabies

HENRICO, Va. – A skunk found in the 8200 block of Varina Road tested positive for rabies after an incident with a dog.

On Sunday, July 30, a family dog cornered a skunk on the back deck of the residence.

The skunk was lethargic and was acting abnormally, Animal Control officers said. The skunk immediately expired after capture.

The skunk was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing, and it tested positive.

The dog that was exposed was current on its rabies vaccination and will be quarantined at the owner’s home. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

This is the third confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.