Powhatan boy injured in lawn mower accident gets to meet baby brother

POWHATAN, Va. -- Almost one week after their three-year-old son was critically injured in a riding lawnmower accident, the family of Roan Sullivan celebrated the birth of their son Adam -- one floor from where little Roan is recovering.

Melissa and Sean Sullivan were in the ICU with Roan overnight, July 31, when Melissa's contractions started. The family hustled upstairs one floor, to labor and delivery.

Adam was so quick to arrive that they said Melissa didn’t have time to change or even get an epidural.

He arrived weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz. and is totally healthy, Mr. Sullivan said.

“He's a very snugly, little guy,” Sullivan wrote. “He loves being held and holding onto fingers. Snuggle him and he doesn't make a sound. He's a very sweet, beautiful little guy!”

The Sullivan family continues to celebrate daily wins with Roan’s recovery.

Roan, with the help of a cart provided by the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, was able to leave the room and meet his little brother – with his older brother Colin.

Roan has had multiple surgeries since the accident. His father said he is healing as well as can be expected, though the pain and struggle are very real for the little boy.

Roan, “an active and curious little boy” who loves exploring, slipped outside the house last week and the family member had no idea he was out in the yard until they backed up with the lawn mower.

Much of the damage was to Roan's right side, family friend Elizabeth Compson said.

Part of his right foot and toes were amputated. His radius bone (in his forearm) is gone, but his ulnar bone remains. He will soon have his first reconstructive arm surgery. He is no longer on a ventilator but does have multiple tubes of different IVs and medicine running into his hand, and there are tubes all over his body.

Roan has a very long road ahead with more surgeries, rehabilitation, prosthetics, and therapies. The family acknowledges Roan’s plight with great honesty and bravery. They have called on people for prayers and they share the daily journey on Instagram.

“We are just grateful that he is alive,” Compson said. “I set up this fund because they were scared already about having a fourth child.”

If you would like to support the family, you can click here for the "Team Roan: GoFundMe Page."