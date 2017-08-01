× Man critically injured after shooting outside Petersburg inn

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man has been flown to VCU Medical Center after being shot in the parking lot of a Petersburg motel.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. outside of the Flagship Inn, located at 815 S Crater Road.

The male victim was walking through the parking lot when he was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center via Medflight with life threatening injuries.

Police said the male victim was shot on his ride side, near his stomach.

There is no word on a motive and possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

