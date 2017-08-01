× Lawsuit claims abruptly shuttered Ashland gun range owed over $100,000

ASHLAND, Va. — The closure this month of a short-lived shooting range near Bass Pro Shops was preempted by a legal dustup between the business and its landlord.

Blue Ridge Arsenal, which opened a $5 million, 24-lane gun range at 11547 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland in November and closed in recent weeks, is being sued by the building’s owner for allegedly falling behind on the rent after less than four months in business.

In a suit filed May 9 in Hanover General District Court, the landlord, Winding Brook Range LLC, alleges Blue Ridge Arsenal was unlawfully occupying the building, claiming it owes $150,000 in unpaid rent, interest and other fees.

“The tenant last paid rent to the landlord in March 2017,” the lawsuit states. “The tenant has failed to pay any amounts due under the lease since that time.”

Included in the filing is an April 20 letter from Sharad Gupta, a managing member of Winding Brook Range LLC addressed to Blue Ridge Arsenal owner Earl Curtis, demanding the rent be paid.

The landlord is represented by attorneys Jaime Wisegarver and Webb Moore of Hirschler Fleischer. Blue Ridge Arsenal is represented by Robert Naftal, a Reston-based attorney.

