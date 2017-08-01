Driver seriously injured after striking several trees in Henrico crash

Bodies found in creek believed to be missing woman, two children
Posted 4:26 pm, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, August 1, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A driver has been transported to VCU Medical Center via Medflight after striking several trees during a Henrico crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on Osbourne Turnpike near Archie Lane. They said the driver ran off the road and struck several trees.

The driver, and only occupant, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Henrico Fire personnel.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

