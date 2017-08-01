× Area’s second Great Harvest Bread Co. Bakery to open in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A local businesswoman is swapping her desk job for a flour mill.

Kim Burcham, a VCU alum, is opening the Richmond area’s second Great Harvest Bread Co. Bakery and Café location in the Midlothian Station shopping center at 13541 Midlothian Turnpike.

The new venture has leased 2,700 square feet once occupied by the Garden Place. The bakery and café also will take over space occupied by Collections Gallery, which will move into another space in the shopping center in coming weeks.

Burcham is aiming for a late October or early November opening, when it will join the region’s first Great Harvest franchise on Atlee Road in Mechanicsville.

Burcham’s venture into baking is a dream that’s been simmering for some time.

She launched Kim Burcham Inc., a local real estate data and research firm, about 20 years ago, with the idea for a career change remaining on her mind.

“I had started my company to be a temporary job,” Burcham joked. “Time slipped on me.”

She baked on the side over the years and earned culinary certificates from the University of Richmond along the way, including a bakery and pastry arts certificate this year.

“Baking was a side business,” Burcham said. “People would ask me to bake all kinds of things for them.”

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.