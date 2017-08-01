3 people seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Three people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County Tuesday evening.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound just before the Mechanicsville exit.

“A Dodge Dakota was disabled in the center lane, a Chevrolet Blazer pulling a trailer came up swerved right to avoid, the trailer struck the Dodge, causing the Chevrolet to go into the left lane and then strike a tractor trailer,” State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said.

Police said the driver Blazer was ejected and two people in the Dakota were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Police said there investigation is ongoing.

All lanes are closed between Nine Mile Rd. and Mechanicsville Tnpk. (mile marker 193) due to the crash. Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder. Expect delays.