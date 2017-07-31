Richmond Police Sergeant surprised ahead of National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Night Out is a national tradition which brings law enforcement and the people they protect together. The annual event will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

CBS 6 recently had the opportunity to interview Richmond Police Sgt. Carol Adams about this year’s events in Richmond.

Little did she know, CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, had a surprise in store for the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We know that this is a big deal for the Richmond Police department as it for all of Richmond,” said Fitzgerald. “We have decided to give you the gift of $150 in gift cards for you to dole out as you see fit, because we know it takes a lot of resources to do this, but you might also know… a family maybe that could use a boost.”

“Oh wow, this is truly, truly awesome. We do have some seniors that try to plan events, they’ve been doing it for years and they do things at their own expense. I have some people in mind that could benefit from this.”

“We are so pleased to take part in this event and help you all and we know that you are going to do great things,” said Fitzgerald.