“Rally” your way back to school

RICHMOND, Va. – The 9th Annual “Back to School Rally” presented by Northside Coalition for Children will distribute FREE school supplies to Richmond area students. Shonda Harris-Muhammad along with Miss Greater Richmond, Davion Washington stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on all the details. This fun FREE event is Saturday, August 5th. It’s open to teachers from 9am to 10am and all Richmond public school students from 10am to 1pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/436041213442449/?active_tab=about

