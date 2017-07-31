× Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Henrico motorcycle crash

HENRICO, Va. — Police released some details on a fatal motorcycle crash under investigation.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire personnel responded to the 200 block of East Richmond Road for an accident involving a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling south on East Richmond Road before traveling off the roadway.

Members of the Henrico Police crash team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Henrico Police are looking for another vehicle believed to be involved in this crash and ask anyone who was traveling in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.