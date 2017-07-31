Police release video of thief inside Ginter Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the male suspect who police said broke into a Ginter Park home in May.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, police said the suspect broke into a home in the 3900 block of Seminary Avenue and stole a Specialized Rockhopper Pro Mountain Bike, white in color, and electronic devices.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Fourth Precinct Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.