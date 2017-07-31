Neighbors terrified of Henrico intersection: ‘We don’t want to lose our lives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some Henrico drivers say they're frustrated with a tricky intersection in their neighborhood.

They hope speaking out about it will shed more light on the issue.

"It's a problem. We're riding up and down these roads and we don't want to lose our lives," said Gloria Miles.

She says every time she tries to pull into her Henrico neighborhood she's taking a chance making a left turn from Nine Mile Road onto Westover Avenue.

Holding her breath every time, she prays no one rams into the back of her car.

She explained why she believes the intersection is dangerous.

"I almost lost my life four times. Cars are coming directly behind me at a high rate of speed and I had to go up past the turn each time just to keep them from running into the back of me," Miles said.

She isn't the only one who is concerned.

Avis David who lives at that East End intersection has seen enough accidents. She told CBS 6 Problem Solvers what she thinks the problem is.

"There's no caution, there's nothing -- no sign to say hey somebody up there is going to turn. Nothing from the Dollar General up to here that lets them know you need to slow down. There are always multiple ones right here. Coming in and out of here, boom," David said.

CBS 6 learned that from 2013 to 2017 DMV noted 13 accidents with 16 injuries at the Nine Mile Road and Westover Ave intersection.

Neighbors say they're desperate for any new safety measure.

"Put up a sign that says turning vehicle. That's a start and at least we would have a warning sign," Miles explained.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted VDOT for the neighbors. A spokesperson said a safety study at the intersection was last conducted in 2014.

Engineers concluded no traffic signal was warranted due to traffic counts and the number of crashes at the time.

They did however, recommend a left turn lane be installed.

Neighbors say whatever the fix may be, they just want to see some action as soon as possible.

"Why should we wait until 10 or 12 lives are lost? Let's address this before anything happens," Miles said.

A VDOT spokesperson told CBS 6 that they are now working with Henrico County to identify sources of funding for the left turn lane project to be done.

She gave no specific time table on when the work could begin.

