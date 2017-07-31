× Legend, Vasen tap new breweries

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s oldest and newest beer makers have begun pouring in their new digs.

Legend Brewing opened its new satellite taproom today in Portsmouth, while Vasen Brewing Co. opened in Scott’s Addition over the weekend.

Like Legend’s flagship location in Manchester, which opened in 1994, its 4,300-square-foot facility in Portsmouth is a full-service brewpub with 20 taps of Legend beer and in-house restaurant. It’s dubbed Legend Brewing Depot and is located at 1 High St. in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth.

Legend VP of operations Dave Gott said the new location has views of the Elizabeth River that rival the Manchester location’s views of the James.

“We’ll definitely do special beers for it,” Gott said. No Portsmouth-exclusive beers have been brewed yet, but he said an Oyster stout or Kolsch may be in the works.

Legend Brewing Depot will have a grand opening with Gov. Terry McAuliffe present on Aug. 14.

Back in Richmond, Vasen unveiled its 17,000-square-foot facility on Saturday. It sits at 3331 W. Moore St., in the northern end of the 87,000-square-foot HandCraft building.

