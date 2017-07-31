× Henrico road closed after suspect crashes car, flees scene

HENRICO, Va. – A Highland Springs street was closed for several hours after a suspect crashed a car and ran from police.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31. Police said that a vehicle struck a utility pole at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and N. Bridge Street.

An officer witnessed the driver flee on foot, then chased and detained him.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Charges have not been filed yet.

Nine Mile Road was closed between N. Beach Avenue and N. Bridge Street while repairs were made for the damaged pole.