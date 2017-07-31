Chesterfield to get a $2.3M indoor baseball facility
Amazon to open third operation in Richmond-area
Woman charged with father’s murder after daylight stabbing on Henrico road
TRAFFIC: Police activity closes parts of Nine Mile Rd. in Highland Springs

Chesterfield County woman among 4 killed in Hawaii plane crash

Posted 6:16 pm, July 31, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:19PM, July 31, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old Chesterfield County woman is dead along with three other people after a small plane crash on a remote mountainside in Hawaii.

Heather Riley grew up in Midlothian in the Salisbury community and graduated from Virginia Tech.

Riley, who was living in Hawaii at the time of the accident, was on board the plane with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Gerrit Evensen, and two others, Alexis Aaron and pilot Dean Hutton.

Heather Riley and Gerrit Evensen

The single-engine plane lost communication with air traffic controllers around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A preliminary reports indicates that the plane lost engine power shortly after takeoff.

The terrain was so heavy in that area, that rescue crews couldn't begin recovery efforts until Saturday.

The plane wreckage and four bodies were discovered Saturday morning on a remote mountainside above Kunia, northwest of Honolulu.

Photo Gallery

Riley and Evensen wasn't originally supposed to be on the flight, according to her friend Lealyn Toponi. Toponi said the two were asked to take her place when she couldn't make the flight.

She described Riley and Evensen as open, loving people and leaders who inspired others.

“They were the kind of people that inspired you to try anything," she told KGMB-TV.

Tracy Sears will have more on Heather Riley on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.